Vacancies on Historic Preservation Commission

by SCN Editor

The Seward City Council is seeking applications from citizens of Seward and the surrounding area, interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission (HP).

There are four (4) seats available: three (3) with a term expiring in May, 2020 and one (1) with a term expiring in May, 2019.

The Historic Preservation Commission meets at least twice a year in the City Council Chambers, and at such other times as may be requested by the commission Chair or the Administration. Each commissioner serves for a three (3) year term.

Applications are available from the City Clerk. Completed applications must be filed with the clerk.

