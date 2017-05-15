Upcoming Parks and Rec Events: Lots of Races, Adult Softball, Youth Soccer, Summer Camps and Teen Activities

PCT Letter of Thanks!

The 26th Annual Polar Bear Pink Cheeks Triathlon was a big success! Parks and Recreation is excited to share the excellent turnout of the Pink Cheeks Triathlon and wants to thank all the athletes that came to compete, improve their past personal records, bringing family, friends, and their great effort, sportsmanship, and encouragement, to give an exciting atmosphere to the triathlon this year! We want to greatly show our appreciation to our awesome sponsors. Thank you Polar Bear Association, Major Marine Tours and the Seward Volunteer Fire Department! Thank you, Seward High School & Seward Middle School for the use of your facilities. Thank you to all the community volunteers we are grateful for your time and are thankful for such a great running event. Thank you TYC councils for your help setting up, taking down, and volunteering your time during this successful event! Thank you PW and PMC crews. Thank you for all of you who helped clean after the race. Thank you for you who swept, washed, and graded the course. Thank you Allen King and Joshua Delacruz for flagging the race course to keep our racers safe. And last but not least thank you to our pool volunteers for counting laps and huge thanks to Jamie Fredrickson, Stephanie Wright and Lucy Bamford for managing the pool.

Fantastic job to the many racers, sponsors, and volunteers and we want to thank you for your participation, competition, sportsmanship and support. Because of your character and participation we had an amazing Pink Cheeks Triathlon that was safe and full of fun. To view results go to www.runsignup.com

For future details in attending, volunteering, or participating in this great event and for other future events, you can contact our Sports and Recreation Coordinator, Mr. Austin Ledford, at 907-224-4054. P.O. Box 167, Seward, AK 99664. Go to, www.cityofseward.us and look for information on upcoming events that you can be involved in: softball, youth soccer, the Bear Bell Run, Subway Tri-Harder-Thon and much more!

Adult Co-Ed Softball Leagues

Competitive league Competitive league begins on Sunday, June 4 th

Recreation E League Recreation E League begins on Tuesday, June 6



?Questions? Please Contact Austin Ledford at 224-4054 or aledford@cityofseward.net

Bear’s Den B&B Bear Bell Run Fri, June 9th – One mile race just for kids along Waterfront Bike Path for ages 3 – 12. Check in at the Wellington Picnic area at 10:30 race starts at 11am. Register at S&R (519 4th Ave). Call 224-4054 or email rperea@cityofseward.net for more information.

Youth Soccer

The sun is shining, days are getting longer…..and SPRD is busy planning our upcoming soccer season. We have the following spring & summer soccer events in the works!

Seward Youth Soccer League Soccer Play Day at the Elementary Soccer Field Wed, June 14th at 2pm. Kick off another great season of youth soccer at SPRD’s Soccer Play Day. Kids ages 3-12 are invited to learn drills, go through skill stations and play games. Soccer play day is a great introduction to the sport and a great refresher for the soccer league veterans.

Subway Tri-Harder-Thon

Want to challenge yourself and enjoy the outdoors at the same time? Sign up for this year’s Subway Tri-Harder-Thon – Seward’s own Adventure Triathlon! Sat, July 22nd starting at Primrose Campground area, this race consists of a 5 mile Kayak (Kenai Lake); 6 mile Trail Run (Primrose/Meridan Trail); 15 mile road bike (Grayling/Meridian trailhead to Seward). Go to www.runsignup.com Contact Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Sports and Recreation schedule:

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Roller skating is Saturdays from 2 to 3:30pm

Rock Wall is every Friday from 5 to 7pm

Dodgeball at the AVTEC gym Friday nights from 7 to 8pm

Sauna hours are every Thursday from 7 to 9pm and Saturdays from 4 to 6pm

Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

Exit Glacier Run

Seward Parks & Recreation is proud to bring you our 35th annual Sat, May 20th starting at 10am. Terry Pollard Memorial Exit Glacier Race. The Exit Glacier Race is open to all ages and ability levels. The race consists of a 5K or 10K run on paved road with a gradual decline. Sign the whole family up for this popular Seward event! Following the race, treat your team to a delicious lunch at the Resurrection Roadhouse and join us for the awards ceremony around 11:30 am. Register early to save money! See you at the starting line! For more info call Austin Ledford at 224-4054, email aledford@cityofseward.net or Melanie Hauze at 224-4011, email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Challenger British Soccer Camp June 19th – 23rd Online Registration Now Open!

Challenger British Soccer Camp is planned for June 19 – 23rd at the Elementary Soccer Field. Free jersey if registered by 5/5!

On-line Registration is now available for the British Soccer Camp, to be held June 19 – 23rd FREE Jersey if registered 45 days prior to camp! www.challengersports.com; dleeming@challengersports.com or call Austin at 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

First Kicks ages 3 to 4 $90

Mini Soccer ages 5 to 6 $106

Player Development ages 6 to 9 $111

Player Development ages10-13 $111

The Teen Rec Room

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC and is open is open for HS & MS Tue – Thu 2:30 – 10pm; Fri 2:30 – 6pm Middle School: 2:30 – 11pm for High School; Saturdays HS Only: 2:30 – 11pm. This free program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. Come hang out with us!

TYC Press Release:

TYC ASP-We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games and the rock wall. Homework help is offered from 3:30-4pm daily. Please join us from 3:15- 5:30 for some afternoon fun. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Lost and found will be available till May 19th after which it will be donated or discarded. Please come claim your items.

Summer Camp Registration has begun. This years program focuses on outdoors activities and STEM Programs. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open sign up now as we are filling up fast. Regular registration fee is $60 3 weeks prior to that week of camp. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

TYC Adventure Camp is designed for MS age kids and offers programs all summer long. Each week long camp has a theme which is focused on and the activities that will engage and excited Middle School ages kids. Many weeks offer an overnight trip camping and hiking. The program themes are STEM based with a lot of outdoor adventure. 12 weeks of camp begin on May 30, Sign up now Call 224-5472 or find the brochures online at the City of Seward web page under Parks and Rec and TYC.