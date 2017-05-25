Tusty Oral History Project Seeking Sewardites That Worked On or Have Stories About The MV Tustumena

Seeking interested parties who have worked on or have personal stories about the M/V Tustumena ferry during it’s home port days in Seward, Alaska. The Tusty Story Project is affiliated with the UAF Oral History Collection and the Alaska Marine Highway, and was established to collect and record stories in preparation for the retirement and replacement of this important historic vessel. We will be in Seward June 1, 2017, at the Seward Community Library from 5pm-8pm to record stories and memories of the Tustumena. Other times are available by prearrangement. Please email info@tustystoryproject.org to make arrangements. For more information, please visit our website at: www.tustystoryproject.org.

RBHS and SCLA are assisting in helping to find persons to gather and share Tusty stores!