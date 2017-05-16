Troopers Conducting High Visibility Enforcement Effort

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers started the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Click It or Ticket High Visibility Enforcement Effort on May 15th 2017. The effort runs through June 4.

The main focus of the National Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign is to save lives. AST hopes motorists drive safely throughout the High Visibility Enforcement campaign and the rest of the summer. Wearing seat belts saves lives and goes a long way to protect all vehicle occupants from being seriously injured or killed.

Please do your part in keeping our roadways safe by not driving impaired. Additionally, don’t hesitate to make a REDDI report any time of the year by calling 911! To learn more about REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/ stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml .

Funding for the High Visibility Enforcement Campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.