Temporary Closures of Harbor Parking Locations May 16-18

This press release serves notice to the general public, City of Seward employees, visitors, and all others of concern that on the evenings of May 16, May 17, and May 18, temporary closures will occur in three Seward Boat Harbor parking lot locations for cleaning in preparation for the Seward Harbor Opening Weekend (S.H.O.W.) and Mermaid Festival events scheduled to occur on or during the weekend of May 19 through the 21st.

These closures will occur over the evening hours as to decrease inconveniences on visitors and Seward Boat Harbor-area business owners, workers, and so forth—and plan to adhere to the following timeline:

May 16th, 6:00 PM: Closure of the paved area of parking in the Northeast/Shoreline parking lot location until 6:00 AM May 17th.

May 16th, 6:00 PM: Closure of the northern half of North Lot parking location— from the 4th Avenue entrance area to the NAPA Auto Parts property-line until 6:00 AM May 17th.

May 17th, 6:00 PM: Closure of the southern-half of North Lot parking location— from the 4th Avenue entrance south to the property line with Chevron, The Cantina, and so forth—until 6:00AM May 18th.

May 18th, 6:00 PM: Closure of South Lot parking location until 6:00 AM May 19th.

These dates and times provide a “worst-case scenario” timeline and may be completed on a faster scale than originally estimated. For questions, commentary, or other concerns, contact the Parking Department for further information at (907) 224-7878.

We thank you for your cooperation and look forward to a fun, delightful, and successful opening weekend and festival for harbor businesses and visitors alike!