TelAlaska Construction Summer 2017

Please be advised that TelAlaska construction crews, as well as crews from our contracted companies, will continue to be active in the Seward area during the 2017 summer construction season. We are in the process of completing a nearly $1 million project to run fiber optic cable from Seward to Moose Pass. We’ll also install fiber to the Lost Lake area. These upgrades will bring advanced services to area residents and businesses. TelAlaska appreciates your patience while our crews are working to bring these needed upgrades to the community.

Advertisement