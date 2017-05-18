Teen Reading Raffle May 27th-Aug 5th

It’s almost time for the annual Teen Reading Raffle at the Seward Community Library & Museum. This year’s theme is Build a Better World. Middle & high school students can participate in a Teen Summer Reading Raffle that includes fun prizes throughout the summer and a grand prize drawing for a $200 Amazon gift card. Every book read and shown to the front desk librarian during the program equals one raffle ticket entry. No registration necessary. Teens who visit the Library on May 27th will get an automatic entry in the drawing. The Grand Prize Drawing will be Saturday, August 5th, at the Summer Reading Program Closing Celebration. Entries will be accepted from May 27th- August 5th.

All programs are free of charge. Special thanks to the Seward Community Library Association for helping us sponsor the Summer Reading Program. For more information contact the Library at 224-4082.