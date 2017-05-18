City of Seward, Education, Events, Library Museum, Uncategorized

Lego Club at Library & Museum this Summer

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us Wednesdays, June 7th through August 2nd, from 4:00-5:00PM at the Seward Community Library & Museum for Lego Club. This program is for school aged children, but there will be a Little Builders station for younger siblings to join in the fun. All children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each week, there will be a new Lego challenge to attempt, as well as time for free building with our Lego collection. Lego Club is part of our Summer Reading Program: Build a Better World. For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.

Hope to see you there!

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

