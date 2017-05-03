Seward State Parks Citizens’ Advisory Board Meeting Tuesday May 9

The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518 Third Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor. Please note the new time change. This will be the last meeting until September 12.

The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide comments about the Seward area State Parks. For more information, call District Ranger Jack Ransom at 907-224-3434.

Advertisement