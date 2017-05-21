Seward Parks and Rec Bulletin

Please note a scheduling change which will close the teen only REC ROOM on Tuesday, May 23 in order to join the celebration of graduating seniors from Seward High School. Teenagers who remain committed to attending and passing high school courses are to be congratulated, since not every Alaskan makes this commitment. Parks & Recreation staff will be attending various graduation ceremonies with teens who normally attend Rec Room programs. We encourage all students to enjoy graduation’s pomp and circumstance and then join the community celebration’s open house with cake and cookies, to follow.

The Rec Room staff and participants congratulate all graduating seniors with special accolades to three Teen Council members: Tia Miranda, Elias Davis and Sully Hauze. All three are student-athletes as well as volunteers in various community events as well as contributing their service hours to parks and recreation, Teen & Youth Center and Rec Room programs and causes. Congratulations.

The Rec Room will resume normal hours on Wed, May 24 to celebrate the last day of the school year this spring. Summer hours for the Rec Room begin the next day: the Rec Room will be open Tuesday through Saturday, beginning at 5:00 pm. The program is essentially free to all teens, but the Teen Council works all year long to raise funds to cover the “invisible” charge of one dollar per teen. For more information regarding the Rec Room, please call 224-4056 or Traci at 224-4057 or see www.cityofseward.us and like us on Facebook/RecRoom.

May 19, 2017

Bike Rodeo Thanks!

Seward Parks & Rec would like to thank everyone who helped with the annual Bike Safety Rodeo. With the help of volunteers and contributors the Rodeo was another fun community event.

Thank you to our title sponsor Terry’s Tires and to Shoreside Petroleum, our “Helmet Junction” sponsor. We appreciate you giving to this as well as so many other community programs.

We also want to thank all the other groups and individuals who gave of their time, talents and supplies to help us host the Bike Safety Rodeo each year. Thank you to the Seward Police Department, Seward Bike Shop & Seward Boy Scouts. And a big thanks to the TYC Youth Council members for helping work all the stations.

Congratulations to Eli Matheson who was the winner of the T-shirt design. Look for his artwork on over a hundred t-shirts around town this summer. Nice job Eli!

Here’s to a fun and safe summer of biking! Please remember to wear those helmets!

~SPRD

Super Saturday Thank YOU!

Seward Parks and Recreation hosted the Annual Super Saturday Clean-Up Saturday May 13th. Due to the outstanding efforts of the community and the support of our sponsors – Alaska Waste and SPRD Camp grounds who gathered all of the numbered filled bags and tallied them up.

The rain fortunately held off until evening. The clean-up we had over 20 participants registered as individuals or groups picking up around 120 bags of trash! In the Elementary classroom competition Miss Fabian’s class picked up the most bags J

Thank you to all of the community for your support! Special thanks to the guys at AK Waste who hauled away all the trash. Another thanks to all the individuals who helped beautified Seward. The town definitely improved its appearance over the weekend!

Adult Co-Ed Softball Leagues

Competitive league Competitive league begins on Sunday, June 4 th

Recreation E League Recreation E League begins on Tuesday, June 6



?Questions? Please Contact Austin Ledford at 224-4054 or aledford@cityofseward.net

Bear’s Den B&B Bear Bell Run Fri, June 9th – One mile race just for kids along Waterfront Bike Path for ages 3 – 11. Check in at Branson Pavilion at 10:30 race starts at 11am. Register at S&R (519 4th Ave). Call 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net for more information.

Youth Soccer

The sun is shining, days are getting longer…..and SPRD is busy planning our upcoming soccer season. We have the following spring & summer soccer events in the works!

Seward Youth Soccer League Soccer Play Day at the Elementary Soccer Field Wed, June 14th at 2pm. Kick off another great season of youth soccer at SPRD’s Soccer Play Day. Kids ages 3-12 are invited to learn drills, go through skill stations and play games. Soccer play day is a great introduction to the sport and a great refresher for the soccer league veterans.

Subway Tri-Harder-Thon

Want to challenge yourself and enjoy the outdoors at the same time? Sign up for this year’s Subway Tri-Harder-Thon – Seward’s own Adventure Triathlon! Sat, July 22nd starting at Primrose Campground area, this race consists of a 5 mile Kayak (Kenai Lake); 6 mile Trail Run (Primrose/Meridan Trail); 15 mile road bike (Grayling/Meridian trailhead to Seward). Go to www.runsignup.com Contact Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Sports and Recreation Summer schedule:

Open Tue – Fri 9:30am to 9pm closed Sat, Sun & Mon.

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Sauna hours are every Thursday from 7 to 9pm

Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

Challenger British Soccer Camp June 19th – 23rd Online Registration Now Open!

Challenger British Soccer Camp is planned for June 19 – 23rd at the Elementary Soccer Field. Free jersey if registered by 5/5!

On-line Registration is now available for the British Soccer Camp, to be held June 19 – 23rd FREE Jersey if registered 45 days prior to camp! www.challengersports.com ; dleeming@challengersports.com or call Austin at 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

First Kicks ages 3 to 4 $90

Mini Soccer ages 5 to 6 $106

Player Development ages 6 to 9 $111

Player Development ages10-13 $111

The Teen Rec Room

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC and is open is open for HS & MS Tue – Thu 2:30 – 10pm; Fri 2:30 – 6pm Middle School: 2:30 – 11pm for High School; Saturdays HS Only: 2:30 – 11pm. This free program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. Come hang out with us!

TYC Press Release:

TYC ASP -We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games and the rock wall. Homework help is offered from 3:30-4pm daily. Please join us from 3:15- 5:30 for some afternoon fun. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Lost and found will be available till May 19th after which it will be donated or discarded. Please come claim your items.

Summer Camp Registration has begun. This years program focuses on outdoors activities and STEM Programs. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open sign up now as we are filling up fast. Regular registration fee is $60 3 weeks prior to that week of camp. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

TYC Adventure Camp is designed for MS age kids and offers programs all summer long. Each week long camp has a theme which is focused on and the activities that will engage and excited Middle School ages kids. Many weeks offer an overnight trip camping and hiking. The program themes are STEM based with a lot of outdoor adventure. 12 weeks of camp begin on May 30, Sign up now Call 224-5472 or find the brochures on line at the City of Seward web page under Parks and Rec and TYC.