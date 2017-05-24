Seward High Track Team Breaks Records, Set to Tackle State

When senior Hunter Kratz set a new mark for the mile, he conquered a Seward High School record that had stood for over 30 years.

“Four minutes and nineteen seconds,” said Andrew Scrivo, coach of the Seward High School Seahawks 2017 track program, with a proud yet disbelieving shake of his head. “Can you imagine running a mile that fast?”

This incredible feat, however, is merely one accomplishment in a season marked by success after success. The Seahawks have been lighting the track on fire all spring, winning meets and conquering school records in several key events. The team’s incredible achievements will culminate with one final test when they bring one of the high school’s strongest teams in decades to the state finals track meet in Palmer this Friday and Saturday.

“We brought 28 athletes to regionals and 21 qualified for state,” Scrivo said in an interview with Seward City News. The talented roster includes a bevy of star athletes including Hunter Kratz, Ruby Lindquist, Zen & Coral Petrosius, Eli Davis, Beau Freiberg and Nik Pahno, to name a few.

Not only has the team performed well in meets throughout the season, but have toppled a number of long-standing school records. Kratz set new standards in the 800m at 1:57 and in the 1600m at 4:19.02, besting a record set in 1986. Coral Petrosius also broke the school mark in the high jump at 5 feet 0 inches.

Advertisement

Though many of the Seahawks track stars graduated on Tuesday night, Scrivo was quick to tout the impressive abilities of some of his younger athletes as well. The team’s lineup for state will include four talented freshmen, including Ally Chryss and Connor Spanos, ensuring an exciting future for the Seahawk’s track and field program.

Though the Seahawks will be losing one of its pre-eminent stars in Hunter Kratz, his track career is far from over. Kratz has been offered a full-ride scholarship to run for Chadron State College, including tuition, room and board. Chadron State College, located in Chadron, Nebraska, is a Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

This weekend’s track meet will take place at Palmer High School. The events are set to kick off at nine o’clock am Friday morning with the finals in each event occurring on Saturday. For more information and scheduling please visit http://asaa.org/activities/track-field/.

The full lineup for the Seahawks’ state qualifying team will include: Connor Spanos, Ally Chryss, Nik Pahno, Kalista Rodriguez, Hunter Kratz, Zen Petrosius, Ruby Lindquist, Coral Petrosius, Emma Armand, Emma Moore, Steven Osborn, Kriziel Sarmiento, Shayne Sullivan, Trapper Allen, Eli Davis, Nele Hohenstein, Beau Freiberg, Riley Von Borstel, Sophia Dow, Sadie Lindquist, and Sarah Meinema.