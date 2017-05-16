Announcements, Events, Health, Seward Schools

Seward High School Pool Schedule

Parent and Tot Swim. Photo: Heidi Zemach

Seward HS Pool Schedule

June 6 – Aug 20 2017

Closed May 21 – June 5, July 4

Open Swim

T & Th                       3:30 – 4:50 pm

M, W, F                       6:30 – 7:50 pm

Sun                           4:00 – 5:20 pm

Lap Swim

M, W, F                       6:30 – 8:00 am

M – F                           5:00 – 6:30 pm

T & Th                      11:00 – 12:30

Sun                            5:30 – 7:00 pm

Parent & Tot Swim

T & Th                        11:00 – 12:30 pm

Admission Fees

Adults    $5,    10 plunges  $45.  Youth/Senior  $4, 10 plunges $35

Under 3 Free.  Schedule subject to change. 224 – 3900 for update.  224 – 9050 to leave message.

