Seward High School Pool Schedule

Seward HS Pool Schedule
June 6 – Aug 20 2017
Closed May 21 – June 5, July 4
Open Swim
T & Th 3:30 – 4:50 pm
M, W, F 6:30 – 7:50 pm
Sun 4:00 – 5:20 pm
Lap Swim
|
Advertisement
M, W, F 6:30 – 8:00 am
M – F 5:00 – 6:30 pm
T & Th 11:00 – 12:30
Sun 5:30 – 7:00 pm
Parent & Tot Swim
T & Th 11:00 – 12:30 pm
Admission Fees
Adults $5, 10 plunges $45. Youth/Senior $4, 10 plunges $35
Under 3 Free. Schedule subject to change. 224 – 3900 for update. 224 – 9050 to leave message.
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.