Seward CITY FLAGS for sale THIS SATURDAY

The Resurrection Bay Historical Society is happy to announce the first availability of the new SEWARD CITY FLAG to the public! Come on down to the Mermaid Festival between 10AM and 6PM. The flags will be available at the Eight Arms Printing booth, thanks to gracious hosting by Miss Toni Henderson. These are high quality 3-ft x 5-ft nylon flags with grommets, intended for outdoor use and identical to those now flown at City Hall, the Harbor, and Benny Benson Park. Price is $46.73 plus tax (for an even $50), cash or check only please. These flags would cost over $100 each (plus shipping) if ordered individually, so it is only with RBHS’s bulk purchase they are available at this reduced price. First come first serve, only 25 available at this time!

Advertisement