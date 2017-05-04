Seward-Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board vacancies

Notice is hereby given that vacancies exist on the Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board. Applications are being sought from those qualified voters who are interested in appointment to their respective service area board. Any qualified voter who has resided within the service area for 180 days may apply for appointment for a term to expire in October 2017. Questions regarding eligibility for this office may be directed to the Office of the Borough Clerk, 907-714-2160 or 1-800-478-4441 Extension 2160.

Appointment forms are available at the following locations:

 Office of the Borough Clerk, 144 N. Binkley Street, Soldotna;

 KPB webpage: http://www.kpb.us/service-areas

Application may be made by filing a complete appointment form at the Office of the Borough Clerk or at the

Borough Annex Office in Seward, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.