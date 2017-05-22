Presentation On Scale Model of Historic Steamship SS Dora May 25

Dennis McLain will present a program, “My Time with Dora,” on Thursday, May 25 detailing his project to build a scale-size model of the SS Dora, a steamship that regularly plied the waters from Seward to Unalaska a century ago. His model will be on display during the program. Mclain will also recap the history of this storied vessel that sailed a route that can be described as extremely challenging at times.

McLain’s presentation is part of the “Fourth Thursdays: Our History” series presented monthly by the Resurrection Bay Historical Society. The talk begins at 7 pm. May 25 in the Community Room of the Seward Community Library Museum. The event is free and open to the public.

A member of RBHS, McLain received a grant from Kenai Mountain Turnagain Arm National Heritage Corridor to cover some costs associated with his project. He is donating his work to construct the model.