Salmon Creek Revetment Project Work Session Monday, May 15th

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a neighborhood work session for the Salmon Creek 205 Revetment project Monday, May 15th at 6:00 pm at the Seward Community Library Museum downstairs community room. Residents of the Bear Lake area are encouraged to attend. The Salmon Creek Revetment is an armored flood control project on the right bank of upper Salmon Creek. The project is being designed and constructed under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Continuing Authorities Program Section 205 – Flood Risk Management authority. For more information contact the SBCFSA Office at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 123, 9 am – 3 pm, Monday – Thursday.

