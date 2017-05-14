Road to Exit Glacier Open for the Summer Season

The remaining 1.5 miles of the road to Exit Glacier opened this Friday, May 12 at 7:00 a.m. Water is currently not available on site. Vault toilets are available for use. The Exit Glacier Nature Center is projected to open on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Ranger-led programs will not be offered until the snow has sufficiently melted to make the trails accessible and when all facilities are up and running. Current trail conditions are variable, with some significant snow still on the trail system and in the campground.

