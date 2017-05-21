Registration Open for Middle School Summer Camps at TYC

Summer Camp Registration has begun. This years program focuses on outdoors activities and STEM Programs. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open sign up now as we are filling up fast. Regular registration fee is $60 3 weeks prior to that week of camp. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

Advertisement

TYC Adventure Camp is designed for MS age kids and offers programs all summer long. Each week long camp has a theme which is focused on and the activities that will engage and excited Middle School ages kids. Many weeks offer an overnight trip camping and hiking. The program themes are STEM based with a lot of outdoor adventure. 12 weeks of camp begin on May 30, Sign up now Call 224-5472 or find the brochures on line at the City of Seward web page under Parks and Rec and TYC.