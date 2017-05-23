Puppet Show: The Sleeping Beauty

Join us on Tuesday, June 13th at 10:00AM for a puppet show! Steven’s Puppets will return to The Seward Community Library & Museum for a performance of The Sleeping Beauty with beautifully hand carved marionettes as part of our annual Summer Reading Program.

The Stevens Puppets Alaska Tour program was made possible with funding from the Rasmuson Foundation through the Harper Arts Touring Fund, and is administered, under contract, by the Alaska State Council on the Arts.

This grant is supported with Library Services and Technology Act funding provided by the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Alaska State Library. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 17,500 museums. Through grant making, policy development, and research, IMLS helps communities and individuals thrive through broad public access to knowledge, cultural heritage, and lifelong learning.

A special thank you to Hotel Seward and the Seward Community Library Association for making this program possible.

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.