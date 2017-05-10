Plots Available in Seward’s New Community Garden!

After a successful community garden Kick-Off event and seed starting workshop this past weekend, Seward’s new community garden, Garden by the Bay, is happy to announce that we are accepting entries from anyone interested in gardening a plot in the new community garden this summer! Interested gardeners should complete the attached electronic entry form no later than this Friday (May 12th). One entry per household please! Completing the online entry form is quick and easy: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SDZVRYW accepting entries from anyone interested in gardening a plot in the new community garden this summer! Interested gardeners should complete the attached electronic entry form no later than this Friday (May 12th). One entry per household please! Completing the online entry form is quick and easy:

More information about Garden by the Bay, including answers to FAQ’s about Membership, is available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jfk64gt4ippruxl/AACFYKeGtbLENMLVExWTy7dya?dl=0 Please familiarize yourself with this information before submitting Membership entry form above.

Help us spread the word about this exciting opportunity!

Be on the look-out for more information coming soon about upcoming Garden Construction Work parties!

We thank the following organizations for their generous support of Seward’s new community garden:

Seward Community Foundation * Wellness for All * University of Alaska Fairbanks, Seward Marine Center * Seward Prevention Coalition * Providence Seward.