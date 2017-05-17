City of Seward, Events, Health, Outdoors, Parks & Rec., Sports

Pink Cheeks Triathlon Photos, Updated Kids’ Bear Bell Run Information

by SCN Editor

Here are some pictures from the Pink Cheeks Triathlon!

Also please note updates to the Kids’ Bear Bell Run information:

Bear Bell Run Fri, June 9th – One mile race just for kids along Waterfront Bike Path for ages 3 – 11. Check in at the Branson Pavilion at 10:30, race starts at 11am. Register at S&R (519 4th Ave). Call 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net for more information.

First Place Athlete Jason Lamoreaux
2017 Pink Cheeks Triathlon Start

Awesome Volunteer Ari Schablein
Kenny Regan Running
Team Photo

