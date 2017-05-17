Pink Cheeks Triathlon Photos, Updated Kids’ Bear Bell Run Information

Here are some pictures from the Pink Cheeks Triathlon!

Also please note updates to the Kids’ Bear Bell Run information:

Bear Bell Run Fri, June 9th – One mile race just for kids along Waterfront Bike Path for ages 3 – 11. Check in at the Branson Pavilion at 10:30, race starts at 11am. Register at S&R (519 4th Ave). Call 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net for more information.

Advertisement