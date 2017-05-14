Parents As Teachers Enrolling Families for 2017-2018

Parents as teachers is a free program designed to support parents as their child’s best and first teacher. PAT is an evidence-based program built around visits to your own home. The information brought to families has been supported by numerous studies and reinforced by professionals in the field. Participants receive two personal visits per month, a public group connections session at least once per month, child screenings (hearing, vision, developmental, and social/emotional), and resource connections.

Casie Warner is the Seward Parents as Teachers Parent Educator. Casie has seen the program from both sides, both as support for local parents and as a parent receiving support. She has gotten to know several local families this past winter in her position, and is looking forward to seeing them informally around town during the program’s summer break. Casie has lived in Seward her whole life, and is the mother of a two year old son.