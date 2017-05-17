OPEN HOUSE at Orca Island Cabins

Humpy Cove, 9 miles form Seward

Sunday May 21, 2017

12 Noon – 4 PM

Join us this harbor opening weekend for a social afternoon with food and beverage. We’re eager to show you the various additions and improvements we have made at Orca Island Cabins. Come in your now boat or step aboard the Viewfinder (behind the Harbor 360 Hotel), leaving at 1:00 PM for a complementary water taxi. Call 907-491-1988 to reserve your seat on the Viewfinder. Please Children over age 12 only. No pets.