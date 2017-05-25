MySocialSecurity.com Workshop at Senior Center TODAY

Robin Schmidt, Public Relations Specialist for the Social Security Administration, will assist you in setting up your own MySocialSecurity.com account. She will be at the Seward Senior Center from 11:00am – 3:00pm. Presentation at 11:00am. Workshop: 1:00pm-3:00pm.

Must be at least 18 yrs. of age, have an email address, and a personal device capable of accessing the internet. A MySocialSecurity account is your best prevention against social security fraud and/or identity theft problems. Also, with your own online account, you will be able to access your earnings information, print benefit statements, and change your banking information, all without contacting the Administration by phone. Bring your device and charger (if needed).

