Join us for Pentecost Sunday

The Feast of Pentecost was all about a day of thanksgiving for the blessings of the Lord. Pentecost Sunday was set aside as a day to celebrate the greatest of all of God’s blessings, the giving of His Holy Spirit. The giving of the Holy Spirit did not stop on the Day of Pentecost and still continues today. We invite you to join us on June 4th at 11AM as we celebrate that day when Christ came to live in the hearts of his believers and celebrate a time of fresh blessing as Marathon Ministries becomes Safe Haven Pentecostal Church. Free transporter available. Call for more information. 907.422.0402 301 3rd. Ave.

