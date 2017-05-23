Jobs Available at SeaView Community Services

There are two jobs available currently at Seaview Community Services in Seward: Lead Accounting Technician / Billing Specialist & Disability Services Case Manager/Scheduler

Lead Accounting Technician / Billing Specialist

Do you have experience billing Medicare and Medicaid for services? If so, SeaView Community Services is looking for a motivated, detail-orientated Lead Accounting Technician / Billing Specialist to join our team. This position works under the guidance of the Director of Finance independently leading billing and cash receipt processes.

Essential duties may include:

· Perform Medicaid & Medicare billing for mental health and disability services

· Research denials, reconcile client accounts and respond to inquiries

· Setup client billing accounts and manage provider credentialing

· Manage pre-payment accounts including creating journal entries, researching payments, and requesting return of funds.

· Properly code and post receipts / payments and perform bank deposits

· Maintain up-to-date knowledge of Medicaid changes and communicate relevant updates to management.

· Work with Records Clerk and Document Compliance Reviewer to ensure proper maintenance of supporting documentation for billing.

· Monitor billing and receivable processes to improve performance quality and efficiencies.

This position requires high accuracy and attention to detail as well as prior accounting experience, with an emphasis on AR billing/payments. Prior Medicaid / Medicare billing experience is greatly preferred. High school diploma or GED required. Bachelor’s Degree strongly preferred.

SeaView offers a competitive salary / benefit structure with opportunities to gain hands-on experience across multiple areas working with passionate team members in support of the mission. Salary range is $16-$19/hr DOE, non-exempt. Benefits include employee medical/dental, retirement, and 3.6 weeks of vacation in your first year with incremental increases up to 7.2 weeks a year.

Email resume to hrmanager@seaviewseward.org

Disability Services Case Manager/Scheduler

$16-$19.23/hr DOE

The DS Case Manager/Scheduler assists individuals in the application, eligibility, case management, and annual review for services under the Alaska Community Developmental Disabilities Grant. They review cases to assess client progress and satisfaction in meeting goals; and providing client advocacy or assistance, consultation, networking and family support. They also coordinate staff and vehicle schedules, and assist in completion of monthly billing. Will also provide direct services to individuals with developmental disabilities to include: respite, day-habilitation and supported employment services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Assist new applicants for the DD Grant services to complete the program eligibility forms and submit all substantiating documentation and in a timely manner and annually update each recipient’s placement on the SDS DD Waitlist.

Conduct a minimum of one face-to-face visit or one phone contact per month, more frequently if needed to every DS grant recipient.

Coordinate direct care staff schedules, post weekly schedules, coordinate/schedule agency vehicles.

Collect, sort, and file monthly service documentation. Complete billing forms for monthly service documentation and submit to finance department.

Maintain case files in accordance with program policies/SDS standards.

Contact a Care Coordinator for Senior & Disability Services’ Medicaid Waiver Program to request a Medicaid Waiver assessment of the individual when his/ her condition changes significantly and participate as a team member in that all-inclusive process.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: Must have a high school diploma; and two years of post-secondary education in related field, four-year degree highly preferred.

Experience: Two years’ experience working with people with disabilities preferred.

Skills: Applicants must possess excellent verbal communication skills and be able to accommodate many types of personalities with an open mind and non-judgmental demeanor. Good writing and computer skills including solid experience with Excel and Word software is needed. Applicants should be consumer-oriented, compassionate and have a genuine interest in working with consumers and their families.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license.

BENEFITS:

General paid leave, medical/dental insurance, 403b retirement plan, & 12 holidays annually.

CLASSIFICATION:

Regular, full-time, non-exempt.

WORK HOURS:

Mon-Fri, 40 hrs, 8-5pm

TO APPLY:

Email resume to hrmanager@seaviewseward.org