Jackie Pels to sign books

Author and historian Jackie Pels will be at the Seward Museum this Sunday to sign her latest book, “Framed by Sea & Sky: Community art in Seward, mural capital of Alaska.” The museum will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. Stop by and chat with the author of the book that is an “invitation to stroll the town where Alaska’s flag was born and discover murals and more…And along the way, encounter a community.”

