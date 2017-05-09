Hummingbirds are Back!

I spotted a flashy male Rufous Hummingbird this afternoon at the beach at Lowell Point State Recreation Site, sitting at the very tip of a small spruce tree, checking out the scene. Weighing less than a nickel, this tiny wonder recently flew 2000 miles or more, following the Pacific coast from wintering sites in southeastern US, Mexico, and Central America.

Later, a female Rufous Hummingbird found my waiting feeder in town. Yay!

If you enjoy watching hummingbirds closer that the tops of trees, buy a feeder from one of Seward’s local suppliers. Boil 4 cups of water and add one cup of granulated white sugar, stir to dissolve, and let cool. There is no need to add red food coloring which may cause health issues. The feeders are usually red and that will attract the hummers. Fill the clean feeder and watch for some action! Be sure to clean the feeder regularly and refill with fresh sugar water, especially if we get warm weather. Cloudy sugar water and black fungus are also not healthy for hummers.

Happy spring!

Carol Griswold