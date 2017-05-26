Hope Quinn, 2017 Viola Swetmann Educational Scholarship Recipient

Seward Community Library Association (SCLA) aka Friends of the Seward Library is pleased to announce that Seward high school senior Hope Quinn has been accepted as the recipient of the Viola Swetmann educational scholarship. Her project and report fulfilled the scholarship requirements and is awarded $1500 which will be sent to her school of choice.

Hope’s project was a diorama of a house from the turn of the century in Seward. Her character was represented by a paper doll with clothing from the same time period. Her paper doll character is a female nurse during World War I by the name of Edna Weir. “I have always felt that it’s important to learn about history and for girls to have strong, women role models.” she says in her report. Quoting Edna, “I wanted to go, so I went” (to be a Red Cross nurse during the war)

Information about Edna Weir was found in the new exhibit at the Seward Museum about WW I and Seward’s part in it. Edna Weir won the distinguished Service Medal for her time serving as a WWI Red Cross nurse. Quinn learned through an article in the Seward Journal, by Doug Capra, that Edna Weir was often seen with an umbrella, ski poles, or cane, wore wool socks over her shoes to keep from slipping on the ice and always had her dog with her.

Hope’s diorama was made with paper mache and decorative paper for the flooring and wallpaper. Weir’s clothing were a nurses Red Cross uniform from WWI and outdoor attire that could be used to dress up the paper doll and the diorama could actually be played with.

Hope and her family moved to Cooper Landing when she was 13, living in a cabin with wood heat and no running water. She lives in Seward now and plans to attend University Alaska Southeast working toward a bachelor’s degree in marine biology.

Ms Quinn’s project will be on display over the summer in the library upstairs by the Young Adult room. Public is welcome to stop by to view her project.

The Viola Swetmann educational scholarship has been funding Seward youth for educational pursuits since 1978. Seward Community Library Association (SCLA) aka Friends of the Seward Library continues this scholarship with the help of an endowment account with Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) and donations to this fund can be made directly to ACF on our website or the website of ACF. More information can be found at: www.friendsofsclm.org.

