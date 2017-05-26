Get Gardening with Seward’s New Community Garden!

Construction of Seward’s new Community Garden, Garden by the Bay, is officially underway, and thanks to an outpouring of community support we are making great progress! This week 43 individuals have turned out to help install weed barrier, build garden beds and lay gravel, together donating over 164 person hours towards the construction of the community garden. The tremendous amount of progress made in such a short time is an amazing testament to the power of Community and the things a dedicated group can accomplish when they work together. A huge THANK YOU to all the volunteers who have been a part of this effort, including the team at Catalyst Marine Engineering who assisted with the design and installation of our future herb garden! If you haven’t visited the garden site, we encourage you to swing by and check it out – Garden by the Bay is located on the UAF Seward Marine Center property, between the UAF’s KM Rae Building and Brownell Street (near Third and Railway Ave).

Garden by the Bay will feature thirty (30) raised beds, a communal herb garden, two “pocket” flower gardens, a picnic area and park benches as well as native plants, raspberries and orchard trees. Garden Members will plant and maintain their individual raised beds and assist with maintenance of communal features.

We still have seven (7) garden beds available for the 2017 growing season. Click here for more information on becoming a Member: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SDZVRYW Community members who are not interested in their own garden bed are still invited to become involved with the garden as Volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a Garden Volunteer should email Callie at callie.stark@gmail.com.

We are seeking YOUR support to fund the construction of a Welcome Sign, for the purchase of annuals, perennials, native plants, orchard trees and herbs for communal areas of the Community Garden as well as additional tools/hoses etc. to aid in maintenance of the Community Garden.’s communal spaces. Wellness for All is matching donations $ for $. Help us get this garden growing – Please consider making a donation through our GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/gardenbythebay

Donations will be matched $ for $ by Wellness for All!

* Garden by the Bay thanks our sponsors: University of Alaska Fairbanks, Seward Marine Center, Seward Community Foundation, Seward Prevention Coalition, Wellness For All and Providence Seward *

