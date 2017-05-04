Free F/V Drill Conductor Training in Kenai May 27

Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM . The workshop will be conducted at Challenger Learning Center of Alaska, 9711 Kenai Spur Highway. The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) will offer a Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshop in Kenai on. The workshop will be conducted at Challenger Learning Center of Alaska, 9711 Kenai Spur Highway.

AMSEA Drill Conductor workshops meet the training requirements for drill conductors on documented commercial fishing vessels operating beyond the federal boundary line. This workshop is free to commercial fishermen, thanks to support from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community & Economic Development, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health. The cost for all others is $175.

Advertisement

Instructor Greg Olcott will cover cold-water survival skills; EPIRBs, flares, and maydays; man-overboard recovery and firefighting; immersion suits and PFDs, helicopter rescue, life rafts, abandon ship procedures, and emergency drills. In addition, there will be in-the-water skills practice.

This workshop is an excellent opportunity for commercial fishermen and other mariners to gain hands-on training with marine safety equipment and learn best practices for surviving emergencies at sea. Interested mariners may register at www.amsea.org or call (907) 747-3287.