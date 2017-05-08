Free Bear Safety Training Friday May 12

It’s that time of the year again to be bear aware! Join us on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the

K.M. Rae Building from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to learn about bear safety and practice spraying with inert bear spray.

Kenai Fjords National Park and the Seward Ranger District of the Chugach National Forest will present a hands-on bear spray training to the public. Come learn about how to react in a bear encounter, and then get familiar with the mechanics of spraying bear spray through the use of inert spray. Using inert spray mimics what happens when you use real bear spray, but doesn’t have the painful capsaicin active ingredient that real bear spray has. It’s a great way to get familiar and comfortable using bear spray.

For the training, we’ll go over a video, a slideshow, and then go outside to practice with the inert spray. We recommend bringing the pack with the exterior pocket that you’d be keeping the bear spray in, or at a minimum a belt to put the bear spray holster on.

Look forward to seeing you there.