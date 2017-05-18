Family Movie Nights at the Library & Museum

Join us this Summer at the Seward Community Library & Museum for Family Movie Nights as part of our annual Summer Reading Program. Light refreshments provided.

Thursday, June 8th @ 5:00PM : MOANA

Thursday, June 22nd @ 5:00PM: Queen of Katwe

Thursday, July 13th @ 5:00PM: SING

Thursday, July 27th @ 5:00PM: The Jungle Book

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.

Hope to see you there!