Family Movie Nights at the Library & Museum

Join us this Summer at the Seward Community Library & Museum for Family Movie Nights as part of our annual Summer Reading Program. Light refreshments provided.
Thursday, June 8th @ 5:00PM : MOANA
Thursday, June 22nd @ 5:00PM: Queen of Katwe
Thursday, July 13th @ 5:00PM: SING
Thursday, July 27th @ 5:00PM: The Jungle Book
For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.
Hope to see you there!
