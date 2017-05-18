City of Seward, Events, Library Museum, Uncategorized

Family Movie Nights at the Library & Museum

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us this Summer at the Seward Community Library & Museum for Family Movie Nights as part of our annual Summer Reading Program. Light refreshments provided.

Thursday, June 8th @ 5:00PM : MOANA
Thursday, June 22nd @ 5:00PM: Queen of Katwe
Thursday, July 13th @ 5:00PM: SING

Thursday, July 27th @ 5:00PM: The Jungle Book

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.

Hope to see you there!

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

