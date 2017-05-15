Ever seen a 32-foot-tall puffin?

Seward’s newest murals, by master artist Liza McElroy, will be unveiled at Harbor 360 Hotel, 1412 4th Avenue, on Saturday, May 20. On hand for the excitement will be Seward-born author Jackie Pels, with her book Framed by Sea & Sky: Community art in Seward, mural capital of Alaska. Come to applaud Liza’s 2-story artwork, stay to have a book inscribed for a friend or two, adults can join in a wine and cheese reception after the unveiling at 5:00p.m.

For time and other details call 907/865-6224 or check https://harbor360hotel.com/.

