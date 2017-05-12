Domestic Violence Help

According to NCADV (National Coalition Against Domestic Violence), every minute 20 people fall the victim to domestic violence in the United States alone. On average 20,000 phone calls reach to domestic violence hot lines across the nation, but only half of these calls are reported to police. Victims of domestic violence are able to step forward and seek help, but out of fear, they generally do not take the step forward, so the abuse continues. In cases where children are involved, the children can grow up thinking that the abusive behavior is a normality.

In many cases, the victim tends to stay because they had been threatened into staying. Many will try to argue that the victim could leave at any point, but in all reality the abuser tends to go to extremes in order to prevent the victim for leaving. A lot of the time, the victims reason for staying is very complex, which is totally understandable. Most of the time, it’s because the victim is afraid that the abuser will follow through with their previous threats that are keeping the victim trapped. In those cases, it has been said that trying to leave the abuser is one of the most dangerous things that the victim could try to do. In one study, it showed that when the abused partner tried to leave (or threatened to leave), the abusive partner turned to murdering the abused partner. There may be a few ways the victim could get out of it. Instead of trying to leave right away, start by making a plan (what you’re going to do and how you’re going to cover your tracks). Next, make sure you keep all the evidence (i.e. bloody clothing, pictures of bruises, text messages or voicemails, etc…), After that, make sure you have everything you need to leave (maybe in a bag that you could hide at a neighbor’s house). Then the best thing for the you (the victim) to remember is that none of this is their fault and that you’ll be okay.

If the two people within the abusive relationship (the abuser and the abused) have children, there is a high chance that the children will grow up to believe that the abuse is completely normal. In some cases, people have thought that the kids will learn from right and wrong as they grow up, but this is not always the reality. The reality is that the kids who see the abuse from the time that they are born till they turn 18 believe that this relationship is okay. Most of the time, these kids who come out of an abusive relationship have also been abused by the abuser so they could possibly seek out an abusive relationship. Sometimes the abuser will try to turn the children against the victim or they even humiliate the victim in front of the children. Sometimes the abuser would go as far as not letting the victim see the children. If the victim plans to take the children with when they leave, they’ll need to make sure that they talk to a lawyer who specializes in domestic violence and custody issues before leaving to make sure that you are not in danger of violating any court custody.

As you can see, it's very hard for the victim to be able to leave and when children are involved, it's even harder for the victim.