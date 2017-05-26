Cynthia England Quilt Trunk Show and Lecture June 2

The Kenai Peninsula Quilting Guild is sponsoring a Trunk Show by Cynthia England. The event will take place at 7pm on Friday, June 2 at the Christ Lutheran Church, located at 128 Soldotna Avenue in Soldotna.

Advertisement

This show is open to the public at no charge. Cynthia is best known for her “Picture Piecing” technique. She has received many awards for her work; including three Best of Show awards at the International Quilt Festival. Cynthia will have a lecture presentation and samples of her work.