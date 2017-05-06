Cooperative Extension Presentation on Exotic Moths and Forest Pests

Janice Chumley, with the UAF Cooperative Extension Service will be here in Seward on Tuesday, May 16th at 5:00 pm to share information on Exotic Moths and Forest Pests:

This free presentation will cover exotic moths and the risks they pose in Alaska. What is the significance of the moth traps you see hanging in the trees around town? Investigate the importance of continued monitoring of these insects. Learn about gypsy moths and other forest pests in this region. Janice Chumley, IPM Technician from UAF/CES will present an overview about these insects in addition to answering your questions.

