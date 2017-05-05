Come Celebrate ‘Science as Art’ at Kenai Fjords National Park Visitor Center during First Friday, May 5, 2017

Please join Kenai Fjords National Park staff on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Kenai Fjords National Park Visitor Center located in the Seward harbor at 1212 4 th Avenue. The evening will celebrate the opening of an art show featuring Seward’s 6 th -12 th grade student artwork. The 2017 show is called “Science as Art” and features various aspects of science that students have been studying in their classrooms, from animal skulls to marine debris.

This is the 9 th year of the art show, which began as a way of celebrating the many talented artists in our community along with the park event National Park Week. Each year the park collaborates with local artists to bring art lessons into Seward classrooms. The result provides the opportunity for students to learn about the creatures and features of Kenai Fjords National Park while learning art techniques from talented artists that live in Seward.

Kenai Fjords National Park would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the local artists who have participated in classroom programs and the judging of the show. This year Bethany Waggoner, Justine Pechuzal, Fiona North, Sandy Stolle, Sharon Irvin and Sheila Morrow all volunteered their time to help make the lessons and the show come together for the students and the Seward community. Art pieces range from painted marine debris to colored pencil and journal style artwork.

Please join us for this family friendly event featuring a fun night of celebration and art. If you cannot attend the First Friday event on May 5, 2017 please plan to visit the show on May 6 or May 7, 2017 when the Kenai Fjords National Park Visitor Center will begin opening on the weekends from 9:00am-4:30pm.