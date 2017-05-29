Announcements, Events, Health

Celebration of Healthy Lifestyles Annual Picnic 2017

by SCN Admin

Qutecak Native Tribe will be hosting their annual Celebration of Healthy Lifestyles Picnic at the Branson Pavilion in Downtown Seward on June 3rd. See flyer for details.Picnic_Flyer_2017

