Celebrating the life of Carmen Marie Seferovich, December 1922-April 2017

Carmen Marie Seferovich was born in 1922 to Marie and James Sullivan of West Seattle, Wa. After high school graduation with top honors and plans to attend the UW, Carmen met the love of her life, Raymond Seferovich of Seward, Alaska, who was attending the UW at that time. They both decided to return to Seward, marry, raise their family in Alaska, and live a life of “independent adventurers” there. Which together they surely did.

Carmen has 5 adult children, all born at the Seward General Hospital. The five children, who survive their mother Carmen and father Ray, are: Larry of Maple Valley, Wa., Don of Nevada City, Ca., Pat of Raleigh, NC., Nancy of Gig Harbor, Wa., and Tom of Gig Harbor, Wa.

After marriage in Cooper Landing, Carmen and Ray lived in Seward for 20 years or so. During these years they were part of the Seward community in many capacities, had many dear friends there, and owned and operated Ray’s Oil Service together (who could ever forget those big, bright orange oil trucks traveling here and there on Seward’s unpaved streets)! After the family left Seward in 1957 Carmen, Ray and kids lived in Kirkland, Washington.

Carmen passed away at the age of 94 in comfort, with her children and friends at her side in Gig Harbor, Wa. She lived a wonderfully full, exciting life, dearly loved Ray, her children, grandchildren, and always spoke of Seward associated with the “independent lady” that she was. “With dad serving away, the war years were tough on all of us”, she would remind us kids when necessary. “But we held it all together, friends and family.”

The extensive family: children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, close friends and neighbors will celebrate Carmen’s life at Ever Green Covenant Church on Mercer Island, Wa. June 3, 2017.

“Mom was a one-of-a-kind Lady and will forever be loved and missed. The memories of her will not fade”.