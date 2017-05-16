Calling All 2017 Mt Marathon Volunteers!

We are now recruiting volunteers to fill positions on the evening of July 3rd, and all day on July 4th for the 2017 race, and hope you’ll be able to join us for another great event.
This year, we once again are asking most race volunteers to register and choose jobs via SignUp Genius. Please visit http://www.signupgenius.
com/go/30e094eabaf22a75-mtmara thon1 to secure your spot, or to contact committee members with questions. You are welcome to share the link with others.
Before choosing your volunteer spot, you may want to consider:
- What day(s) and time(s) you’d be available to volunteer, and if there are specific jobs you’d prefer (or want to avoid);
- Whether you’d prefer an indoor job (like registration and t-shirt/patch pickup) or are willing to work outside (e.g. crowd control/traffic control);
- If you’d be willing to climb halfway up the mountain to do timing/crowd control for the junior, women’s, or men’s races;
- Whether you have friends or family members who want to volunteer in the same area, at the same time.
|
Advertisement
More information on individual jobs is available at http://mmr.seward.com/volun
teer2/ and http://mmr.seward.com/volu nteer-2/volunteer-check/. If you have experience or interest in working as a sweeper or other jobs not listed on SignUp Genius, please let us know.
Please encourage friends and family to volunteer as well. We need and appreciate all of your assistance, and it’s a great way to get more involved with the race for runners, their families, and other visitors to Seward. Thank you in advance for your help, and we hope to see you in Seward!
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.