Calling All 2017 Mt Marathon Volunteers!

What day(s) and time(s) you’d be available to volunteer, and if there are specific jobs you’d prefer (or want to avoid);

Whether you'd prefer an indoor job (like registration and t-shirt/patch pickup) or are willing to work outside (e.g. crowd control/traffic control);

If you’d be willing to climb halfway up the mountain to do timing/crowd control for the junior, women’s, or men’s races;

Whether you have friends or family members who want to volunteer in the same area, at the same time.

More information on individual jobs is available at http://mmr.seward.com/volun teer2/ and http://mmr.seward.com/volu nteer-2/volunteer-check/ . If you have experience or interest in working as a sweeper or other jobs not listed on SignUp Genius, please let us know.

Please encourage friends and family to volunteer as well. We need and appreciate all of your assistance, and it’s a great way to get more involved with the race for runners, their families, and other visitors to Seward. Thank you in advance for your help, and we hope to see you in Seward!