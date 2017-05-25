Beachwalkers and Birders Wanted

Help make a difference for the environment by collecting data for the Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team (COASST). COASST is a citizen science project dedicated to involving volunteers in the collection of high quality data. Our goal is to assist government agencies and other organizations in making informed management and conservation decisions, and to promote proactive citizen involvement and action. COASST Beached bird participants systematically count and identify bird carcasses to help determine baselines for seabird mortality along the North Pacific coast. Volunteers need NO prior experience, just a commitment to survey a specific beach (about ¾ mile) each month.

If you are interested in participating, join COASST staff for the training session. There is no charge to attend the training, but plan to provide a $20 refundable deposit if you would like to take home a COASST volunteer kit. Training activities take place indoors. Beach surveys are best conducted in groups of 2 or more – please come with a survey partner in mind or plan to join a team during training.

Monday–Tuesday, June 12-13

7:00PM-9:00PM

Advertisement

Alaska SeaLife Center

Bear Mountain Conference Room

301 Railway Ave

Seward, AK 99664

To reserve a training spot, please contact COASST at coasst@uw.edu or by calling (206) 221 – 6893.