Art For Parks Show this Friday!

I’m getting excited for the First Friday of the season! Beautiful art all over town, openings from 6-8! In my HS and MS classes we have been working on maps, painting buoys, and making food chain collages! I know Parks Rangers have been working in other classes too to create science based art! Check out this show, this Friday, May 5th at the Kenai Fjords National Park Visitor Center in the harbor! The opening is from 6-8.

Clara LaRock

Sadie Lindquist

Mikya Wallace