Annual Kids Fishing Day: Record Turnout and Sincere Thanks to Sponsors

Annual Kids Fishing Day this past Saturday, May 20 at First Lake Park was an awesome day with a record turnout. There were 105 registered children that attended and a few others that came and didn’t register. There were giveaways, drawings with 32 winners and a cookout, as well as fishing.

The Seward Fish and Game Advisory Committee and SFGAC chair and organizer of event Kenn Carpenter would like to thank ADF&G for stocking First Lake, the parents that helped throughout the day and the sponsors that donated items. Sponsors were Bass Pro Shop in Anchorage, Kenai Cache in Cooper Landing, Trustworthy Hardware in Soldotna, Shimano Don Coffee Company – Kiley Brehm in Washington, as well as our local sponsors: Fish with Hill, Safeway, Seward Parks and Recreation Department, Seward Market Place and True Value Fish House. Also thanks to Doug Field with Kenai Neon Sign Company for making the new kids fishing day banner with artwork supplied by Kenn Carpenter.

