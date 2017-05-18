Annual Kids Fishing Day 8am Saturday May 20 at First Lake Park

Annual Kids Fishing Day is a free event scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at First Lake Park. Starts at 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. when the town horn sounds. There will be door prizes, prizes, hot dogs and drinks FREE. Lake will be stocked by the Alaska Fish and Game Department. Bring your own pole or there will be poles to borrow.

Annual Kid’s fishing day is a family friendly event where children ages 1—15 can come and enjoy a morning of fishing. You can learn a life skill and have fun while you’re doing it! Be sure to sign in when you arrive, so you can pick up your drawing ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Sponsored by Seward Fish and Game Advisory Committee, True Value Fish House, Safeway, Seward Market, Shimano Don Coffee Company, Dan Wright, Anchorage Bass Pro Shop and Fish with Hill.