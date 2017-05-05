Advertisement

Annual Kids Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at First Lake Park. Starts at 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. when the town horn sounds. Ages 1-15. There will be prizes, hot dogs and drinks FREE. Lake will be stocked by the Alaska Fish and Game Department. Bring your own pole or there will be poles to borrow. Sponsored by Seward Fish and Game Advisory Committee, True Value Fish House, Safeway, Seward Market, Shimano Don Coffee Company, Dan Wright, Anchorage Bass Pro Shop and Fish with Hill.