Anna Vogelzang to Perform at Resurrect Art – May 20, 7pm

Join us for live music at Resurrect Art this Saturday, May 20 with Anna Vogelzang! Vogelzang plays the banjo, ukulele, guitar, and kalimba on stage, but has always been a singer who loves words and feelings first and foremost.

Her melody-driven, multi-instrumental folk-pop ballads have been met with warm reviews (9/10, PopMatters) and landed her at festivals, conferences, and on bills with some of her heroes, including Sara Bareilles, Gillian Welch, Mirah, Anais Mitchell, Laura Gibson, Wye Oak, Steve Poltz, Amanda Palmer, & many more.

The show starts at 7pm with a $10-15 suggested donation. Hope to see you Saturday!