Alaska artist V Rae at ASLC this weekend!

The Alaska SeaLife Center is hosting two events this weekend with Alaska artist V Rae. Friday evening, May 12, MEMBERS of the Alaska SeaLife Center are invited to the opening of a new exhibit of her work

from 6-8 pm. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. V Rae art and books will be available for purchase and signing by the artist. Space is limited, so members please rsvp to members@alaskasealife.org.

Saturday morning, May 13, from 10-12, please join V Rae for a family friendly craft event: Make Something for Mom with V Rae. V Rae will help you create something special to give mom on Mother’s Day. This craft event is free to the public with paid admission and free to ASLC members.

According to her website: “Whether sailing Alaska coastal waters or snorkeling Hawaiian shores, V Rae chronicles natural life through bold portraits that leap from the canvas to your heart. Defying convention in a startling fusion of color and negative space, V paints Freestyle Expressions that transport each personal encounter through time and space, sharing with the world her seamless blend of art, nature and individual personality.

“Like Humpback whales, V migrates between Alaska, the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii each year painting from platforms frequented by her subjects. V is Artist In Residence at the Alaska Zoo and Alaska SeaLife Center. A growing body of V Rae Freestyle Expressions are featured in zoos, aquariums, national parks and galleries across the Continental United States.

“Each year a portion of V’s work is dedicated to wildlife preservation efforts that protect and sustain the natural tension between subsistence and conservation unique to Alaska and Hawaii, as well as non-profit humanitarian outreach.”

Want to get in FREE to both events? Join the ASLC today at www.alaskasealife.org or stop by the front desk this week. Hope to see you there!