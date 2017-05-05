Adventure Hoop & Poi Camp in Homer

For kids and adults age 6 – 96!

$25 per session, $40 for two (mother/daughter, siblings, partners), $400 Entire summer session

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:30pm

May 30 through July 27

Would you or your kids like to spend more time exploring outdoor spaces in and around Homer? If so, then adventure Hooping & Poi Spinning is for you! This summer-long adventure will take place in an open-air classroom and give you the opportunity to hoop and spin with others in some of the most beautiful locations on the Kenai Peninsula.

Hula hoops can be rented ($10/session) or purchased ($25) additional fees. Feel free to bring your own hoops or poi if you have them. Bring clothing appropriate for the weather, good hiking shoes, a full water bottle, and your own snacks (some additional snacks will be provided).

More information at Homerart.org