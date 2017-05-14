Advanced Physical Therapy Hosts a Successful Open House

By Michelle Strubeck for Seward City News-

Advanced Physical Therapy celebrated and showed off their new clinic space with an Open House on May 5th. GeNeil Flaherty from the Chamber of Commerce was on hand as she took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony with staff members from Advanced Physical Therapy. There was a steady flow of visitors over the course of the evening. This gave staff members and visitors an opportunity to talk one on one and tour the new facility.

Beth Bennett, Marketing Manager, explained that Advanced Physical Therapy began as a small four person practice in August 2000. Since then the company has grown and they currently employ 85 staff members statewide. Advanced Physical Therapy has locations in Anchorage, Wasilla, Fairbanks, Seward and two clinics in Soldotna. Practice Manager Peter Burke has designed and created each clinic to reflect the beauty of each community, reflecting the belief of having an environment of wellness and healing for the patients, as well as the staff. The company is employee owned and managed.

Not only are the skilled clinicians trained in physical therapy, but they are also trained in the areas of occupational and massage therapy. All clinicians are committed to providing advanced care in all aspects of healing. Since no two clients are the same each therapy session is customized to fit the individual needs of the client. Even the most challenging clients quickly discover that they can restore their quality of life as well as physical well being with hands on therapy, a personalized movement program and health education.

The Seward clinic is staffed with caring, highly skilled clinicians that are passionate about providing excellent care to each patient. The staff is dedicated to continuing to provide the highest quality of care as they continue to expand treatment programs to the residents of Seward and the surrounding communities.

Advanced Physical Therapy also supports the annual Mount Marathon Race, Seward Senior Community Center, 5th Avenue Fitness, the Seward High School Booster program and various other community organizations. They are pleased to provide continued support to these organizations by providing the best care possible.

As mentioned above the staff at the Seward clinic are highly skilled clinicians that are passionate about what they do. Now its time to get to them. Mark Ifflander PT, COMT graduated from the University of Arizona in 1983 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Rehabilitation. In 1994, Mark graduated from Eastern Washington University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy. He went on to obtain his Certification in Wound Care through the National Alliance on Wound Care in 2010 and he has a background in social family services which assists him in a holistic approach to treatment. Mark is also certified in trigger point dry needling and IAOM upper extremity, while currently working towards has IAOM-US certification in the lower extremities. When not at the clinic Mark enjoys floating along the Kenai River with friends and family.

Elizabeth Finnocchio PT, DPT, COMT graduated with her BA from Middlebury College in Vermont. She obtained her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Pacific University in Oregon and joined the Advanced Physical Therapy staff in 2014. Elizabeth is certified by the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine – US in orthopedic manual therapy (COMT) for the upper extremity. She is also certified in trigger point dry needling. Outside of work Elizabeth enjoys back country skiing, stand up paddling and numerous other Alaskan adventures.

Collin Atkinson PT, DPT, COMT received his entry level doctoral degree in Physical Therapy from Creighton University’s School of Pharmacy and Health Professionals in 2016. Collin is currently working towards his manual therapy certification through the IAOM-US and is looking forward to integrating this hands on approach into his practice. Collin has a love of the outdoors and reading a good book with a fresh cup of coffee.

Erin Danielson PT, DPT, OCS, COMT – Seward Clinic Director received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Health Promotion from the University of Northern Iowa. In 2010 Erin graduated from Creighton University with a Doctorate in Physical Therapy and did a residency in Orthopedics at Creighton University as well. She is certified by the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine-US in orthopedic manual therapy (COMT) for both the spine and extremities. Erin specializes in orthopedic and neurological conditions and she is Vodder trained in Manual Lymphatic Drainage. Outside of work Erin enjoys many outdoor Alaskan adventures with her husband and dogs.

Now that the move is complete Advanced Physical Therapy is currently hiring for a site technician. If you or anyone you know is interested in learning more about this position you can send an email to atdpastorino@aptak.com or view the ad on Craiglist https://kenai.craigslist.org/hea/6097148055.html.